Nagpur Rly Station lit up in orange, purple hues to mark World Malaria Day

Nagpur: The Nagpur Railway Station was all illuminated on Monday evening to mark World Malaria Day. Four stations, including Nagpur, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar were illuminated in hues of orange and purple to create awareness among the general public about the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has made remarkable progress in controlling malaria with 86.45 per cent decline in cases of the vector- borne disease and 79.16 per cent reduction in deaths in 2021 as compared to 2015.

“Not only diagnosis and treatment, ‘swachhta’ in our personal and community surroundings and social awareness regarding malaria control and prevention are equally important in our collective fight against it and for meeting our goal of elimination of malaria from the country by 2030,” the Union Health Minister Mandaviya said.

