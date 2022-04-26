Alarmed over rising Covid cases in North, NMC urges citizens to get vaccinated

Advertisement

Nagpur: Alarmed over rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi and other parts of North India, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has urged the citizens to get vaccinated on time and complete their vaccination. The Health Department of NMC has said that vaccination is the best weapon to prevent the risk of coronavirus infection.

According to NMC, in Nagpur city, 98.84 percent citizens of all age groups (12 to 14, 15 to 17, 18 plus) have completed the first dose whereas 78.06 per cent citizens across all age groups have taken both the doses. As far as the second dose is concerned, the response from the citizens is lukewarm. Vaccination needs to be increased, the civic body said.

“Everyone who has completed the gap period after taking the first dose should be fully vaccinated by taking the second dose immediately,” said the NMC. An appeal has been made by the Municipal Administration to such persons to come forward in view of the safety of themselves and others.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has started vaccination centres at various places in the city to protect every eligible person of the city from the possible danger of corona and to ensure that the maximum number of people is vaccinated. The vaccination campaign is being conducted in a planned manner. Dosages of Covishield and Covaxin are being administered to all citizens in the age group of 18 plus in the city. Children in the age group of 15 to 17 years are being vaccinated with Covaxin and children in the age group of 12 to 14 years are being vaccinated with Corbevax. Vaccination campaigns are being conducted for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years in schools.

Advertisement

According to NMC, the population of Nagpur city is 26,85,835. Of these, 19,73,552 in the age group of 18 years plus, 1,30,842 in the age group of 15 to 17 years and 84,631 in the age group of 12 to 14 years, thus a total of 21,89,025 citizens are eligible for vaccination. The first dose of vaccine has been given to all eligible persons in the age group of 18 plus and the first dose is also being given to persons living outside Nagpur.

So far 20,50,564 persons have taken the first dose of the vaccine. 103.90% of citizens have taken the first dose of the vaccine. 1,64,3872 persons have taken both doses and this is 83.30 percent of the total population immunised. In the age group of 15 to 17 years, 130842 are eligible for vaccination out of which 85536 persons have taken the first dose. This is 65.37 percent of the total immunizations against the eligible citizens.

At the same time, 63,145 citizens of the same age group who have got both the doses, have 48.26 percent vaccination against the total number. Both the doses of Corbevax are being given to children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. There are 84,631 eligible boys and girls in this age group, out of which 27,501 (32.50 per cent) have taken the first dose and 1776 (2.10 per cent) have taken both the doses.

Citizens who have completed 9 months by taking both the doses of the Covid vaccine are being given a booster dose. In the initial phase of vaccination, health workers, front line workers, senior citizens in the age group of 60 plus and citizens in the age group of 18 to 59 years were vaccinated as a precautionary measure. Of these, 85,932 people have taken booster doses. Overall, the city has 98.84 per cent citizens taking the first dose and 76.08 per cent citizens taking both the doses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement