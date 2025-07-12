Nagpur riot mastermind Fahim Khan granted bail

Advertisement



Nagpur: Fahim Khan, identified by authorities as the alleged mastermind behind the March 17 Nagpur riots, was granted bail by the Sessions Court on Friday. The court cited parity with co-accused individuals and the current stage of the ongoing investigation as reasons for his release.

Khan, who served as the city President of the Minority Democratic Party, faced charges of inciting mobs and instigating violence during the unrest that erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal area. The riots were sparked by alleged inflammatory remarks related to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Days after the incident, Khan’s two-storeyed house was controversially demolished by civic authorities.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kulkarni ordered Khan’s release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. As conditions for his bail, the 38-year-old burqa seller and resident of Sanjaybagh Colony must report to the Ganeshpeth police station twice a week and fully cooperate with the ongoing trial.

Khan has been in police custody since his arrest in March. He stands accused of operating a WhatsApp group named ‘Sunny Youth Force,’ which police claim was used to mobilize youth and incite unrest. Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him, including one at the Ganeshpeth police station, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and other state laws pertaining to rioting, public property damage, and unlawful assembly.

During the proceedings, District Government Pleader Nitin Telgote, leading the prosecution, alleged that Khan and others instigated violence by forming an unlawful assembly at Bhaldarpura Square. According to the prosecution, mobs armed with stones, petrol bombs, and other weapons subsequently ran amok. CCTV footage and witness testimonies were presented as evidence by the prosecution.

“Considering the stage of investigation and parity with co-accused, the accused is granted bail,” the court observed in its order.

Defending Khan, counsels Ashwin Ingole, Shaikh Sabahatullah, Amin Dupare, Mohamed Fazal, Sheikh Sajid, and Salman Ali argued that their client had already secured bail in two related cases filed at the Tehsil and Cyber police stations. They contended that Khan was wrongly implicated under political pressure. Khan, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and secured approximately 1,000 votes, has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming the allegations against him are fabricated.

Of the estimated 120 individuals arrested in connection with the Nagpur riot case, more than 80 have already been granted bail or anticipatory bail. Nine accused received relief from the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on June 25, while the remaining secured bail from the sessions court on June 30.

With Friday’s bail order, Khan’s legal team anticipates his release early next week. “He has already been granted bail in the other cases, and with this final order, we expect his release by Monday,” stated advocate Ingole.