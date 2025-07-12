Published On : Sat, Jul 12th, 2025
NMC cleans waterlogged underbridges in city

Nagpur: After Nagpur was battered by heavy rains for nearly three days, the machinery of Fire Brigade and Emergency Services Department and Sanitation Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have succeeded in clearing the closed roadways and underbridges by cleaning the sludge accumulated due to rain water.

The Railway Underbridges in Somalwada, Manish Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Chinchbhavan, Minimata Nagar Bypass, and Sitabuldi flyover were cleaned by the NMC staff with the help of garbage collection vehicles from all ten NMC zones.

Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Chief Sanitation Officer, NMC, visited the spots to oversee the cleaning work that was done under the guidance of Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, and Vaishnavi B, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

