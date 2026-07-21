Nagpur Retired Employee Dies After Alleged Poison Consumption Amid Family Disputes

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Nagpur: A 65-year-old retired employee died during treatment after allegedly consuming poison at his residence in Digdoh under the MIDC Police Station limits. Police said the incident was reportedly linked to ongoing family disputes over his long-standing addiction to kharra, a locally consumed smokeless tobacco mixture.

The deceased has been identified as Shivcharan (65), who had retired from a private company and lived with his family in Digdoh.

According to police, Shivcharan had been addicted to consuming kharra for several years. Concerned about the adverse impact on his health, his family had repeatedly urged him to quit the habit. However, frequent disagreements over the issue allegedly led to mounting mental stress.

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Police said that on July 16, Shivcharan allegedly consumed poison at his residence. After his condition deteriorated, family members rushed him to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, where he remained under treatment for four days. He succumbed to his condition on Saturday night.

The MIDC Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

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