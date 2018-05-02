Nagpur reports significant drop in fresh Covid cases, deaths

District detects 2,530 cases, 51 deaths, 6,068 recoveries in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The Nagpur district continues to report significant drop in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the it detected 2,530 fresh cases and registered 51 fatalities attributed to virus borne disease till Sunday midnight.

Besides, sum of 6,068 people were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease in last 24 hours.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,51,605 while the number of deaths rose to 8,142.

In the day 6,068 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,92,269. 15,310 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.



