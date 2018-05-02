Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Maha to set up task force for children orphaned by COVID-19

    The Maharashtra government would form a task force in every district to protect children orphaned by COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

    The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials etc of the district, a state government release said.

    Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to COVID-19 was becoming a social problem, adding that the state government would ensure they are nurtured, get protection as well as education.


