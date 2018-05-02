Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases

Nagpur: Nagpur district reported record 7,266 recoveries from novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in last 24 hours. Besides, detecting 7,229 fresh cases, the district also registered 98 fatalities attributed to the virus borne disease.

Out of total deaths, 52 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 38 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,43,589 while the number of deaths rose to 6,575. As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,434 were from rural areas and 4,787 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district.

In the day record 7,266 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,65,457 Following which recovery rate is at 77.30%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 71,557 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



