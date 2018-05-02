Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

    Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases

    Nagpur: Nagpur district reported record 7,266 recoveries from novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in last 24 hours. Besides, detecting 7,229 fresh cases, the district also registered 98 fatalities attributed to the virus borne disease.

    Out of total deaths, 52 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 38 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,43,589 while the number of deaths rose to 6,575. As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,434 were from rural areas and 4,787 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district.

    In the day record 7,266 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,65,457 Following which recovery rate is at 77.30%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 71,557 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases
    Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases
    Nagpur: Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders booked for duping investors of crores
    Nagpur: Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders booked for duping investors of crores
    NDS team swing into action against establishments not conducting mandatory RT-PCR test of staff
    NDS team swing into action against establishments not conducting mandatory RT-PCR test of staff
    Young girl molested in old age home in Ajni
    Young girl molested in old age home in Ajni
    Teenager robbed at knife point in Nandanvan, two arrested
    Teenager robbed at knife point in Nandanvan, two arrested
    Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp
    Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp
    Cops nab two bootleggers, seize Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000
    Cops nab two bootleggers, seize Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000
    मनपा ने की 19 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    मनपा ने की 19 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उद्यमी श्रम शक्ति के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करें
    उद्यमी श्रम शक्ति के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करें
    Fact Check: Viral video of living man taken for cremation to Vaishali Ghat is not of Nagpur!
    Fact Check: Viral video of living man taken for cremation to Vaishali Ghat is not of Nagpur!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145