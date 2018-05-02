Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

    Nagpur: Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders booked for duping investors of crores

    Nagpur: Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Police has booked the Director and Group Leaders of Ether Trade Asia for allegedly duping investors on the pretext of buying forged cryptocurrency called Ethereum.

    Cops have booked accused identified as Nished Mahadev Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Sandesh Punjabrao Lanjewar, all residents of Gondegaon, Kanhan, Gajanan Bholenath Mungne, Shrikant Laxmanrao Wadh, Rajendra Raybhan Khobragade, his wife Sakshi, all residents of Nandanvan and Ajay Shriwas Waghdhare, a resident of Wanjari Nagar to persuade at least 24 gullible people who barely know anything about cryptocurrencies in purchasing Ethereum from their hard earned money.

    The accused who operated through Sakkardhara based office had tricked investors in believing that Ethereum is one form of cryptocurrency just like bitcoins. They had also lured investors promising hefty returns. The accused reportedly used a forged site to show growth of Ethereum to the investors. Owing to initial hike no one wanted to withdraw their investments. However, when some investors tried to withdraw their money, they faced technical glitches. In search of solution they approached Sakkardhara based office of Ether Trade Asia where the the employees only provided them assurance. Sensing something amiss then the investors approached cops.


