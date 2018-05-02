Nagpur’s budding filmmakers hit the streets, come out with ‘Yeh Pal’ music video

Nagpur: A team of Nagpur’s budding filmmakers hit the streets in city and came out with a music video “Yeh Pal.”

Rushabh Gajbhiye of Nagpur’s RAT Movies, the brain behind the musical venture, told Nagpur Today that they made the lilting music video on the empty streets of Nagpur City in the night. “No one has ever filmed the new Nagpur in this way. In this music video, one can see how beautiful our city looks at night. We are a team of young Indie filmmakers who wanted to shoot something on empty streets of Nagpur just after Covid-19 lockdown 2020 (taking all the precautions, of course). Earlier it was just an idea to check our filmmaking skills which inspired us to create this piece of art. As Prateek Kuhad fans, we decided to begin with one of his songs. The shoot for our cover of ‘Yeh Pal’ is done and the song is out now on YouTube. It is a non-commercial video and a collaborative effort,” he stated.

The video is Directed, Shot and DI by Rushabh Gajbhiye. Date sequence is directed by Tathagat Prasenjit featuring Atul Somkuwar and Aishwarya Bawne. Tanuj Jiwankar gave his touch in Art Direction and Editing. Makeup and Costumes is done by Rohan Somkuwar. Risky 13(Sagar Patil) was behind camera as an Assistant. Music programing and Mix master by Surendra Tembhurne, Story and Screenplay by Atul and Tanuj. Equipment provided by Dhammadeep Wasnik and Ernesto Films and other team members Yayati Ingle, Priyanshi Wanjari.

Rushabh further said, “We always heard that good films are shot in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru. But we feel that it’s just a myth. We wanted to show that Nagpur can be a better filmmaking location. Many of the young talents from Nagpur head towards Mumbai for greener pastures. But we feel we can create good quality content in Nagpur too. Our vision is to create more content with Nagpur’s fresh talent. We have attached the Youtube link of our music video,” he said with a smile on his face.



