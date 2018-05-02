    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 26th, 2021

    Nagpur reports highest one-day spike of 4,095 cases, 35 casualties

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Friday reported 4,095 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — the highest single day figure since the outbreak of the pandemic — besides, 35 more fatalities.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,11,162 while the number of deaths rose 4,819

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,126 were from rural areas and 2,966 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 18 were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while 14 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 36,936 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. The recovery rate has dropped to 80.23%.


