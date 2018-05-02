Nagpur: All shops to be remained open on Sat-Sun

restaurants can operate till 7 pm, parcels facility till 11 pm

Nagpur: Providing some relief to traders and eateries, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in a fresh order issued on Friday has allowed all the privates business to remain open on Saturday and Sunday till 4 pm. Besides, restaurants and eateries can also operate till 7 pm while parcel service and online deliveries will be available till 11 pm.

Earlier, the NMC had issued fresh set of restrictions banning Holi and Shab-e-Barat celebrations in public and private places in order to curb virus spread in the city.

The district administration has already extended the restricted lockdown in the city till March 31. Those violating the restriction orders will be penalized with fines. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads, an order by the Municipal Commissioner said.



