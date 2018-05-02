Kedar leads ‘rasta roko’ protest against anti-farm laws

Nagpur: A ‘rasta roko’ (road blockade) agitation was staged at Saoner and Kalmeshwar as part of Bharat Bandh call to protest the three newly enacted agriculture laws by Central Government. The ‘rasta roko’ agitation was led by State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports and Youth Affairs Sunil Kedar. The Indian National Congress has called for Bharat Bandh in support of farmers who are staging protests near Delhi against the anti-farm laws since the past four months.

Slamming the Central Government, Kedar said that one hand thousands of farmers are staging protests for their rights and sacrificing their lives and on the other hand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not uttering a word on agitating farmers forget consoling them. “The Prime Minister is feeling great in asking well-being of Pakistan Prime Minister but has no time for the agitating farmers. The annadata is in miserable condition,” Kedar lamented and asked when will the farmers get justice?

“Until the anti-farm laws are withdrawn and the justice is provided to farmers, I will not sit quiet,” Kedar declared. He appealed people to rally behind the farmers and protest against the Central Government by any means.

Others who participated in the ‘rasta roko’ agitation include MPCC Vice President Nana Gawande, Nagpur District Congress Committee President Rajendra Mulak, ZP Vice President Manohar Kumbhare, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Shravan Bhingare, Ashatai Shinde, Vaibhav Ghonge, and a large number of party office-bearers and workers.



