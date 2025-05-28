Nagpur reports 7 COVID-19 cases in May; 5 recover, 2 in home isolation

Advertisement



Nagpur: While several parts of Maharashtra are witnessing a slow resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the situation in Nagpur remains largely under control. Only seven positive cases have been reported in the city so far in May, with five patients already having recovered. The remaining two are currently under home isolation.

According to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Health Department, one new COVID-19 case was reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases this month to seven. The encouraging news is that most of the infected individuals showed mild symptoms and responded well to treatment.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Only one COVID-19 case was detected in January and two in April, indicating that the virus is currently spreading at a minimal rate in the city. Despite this, health authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Health Department guidelines and precautions:

• Wear masks regularly.

• Wash hands frequently.

• Avoid crowded places.

• Seek immediate medical attention if you experience cold, cough, fever, or sore throat.

Special advisory for high-risk groups:

Elderly individuals and those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease have been advised to take extra precautions. Officials noted that symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are often similar. Initial treatment is usually for common viral infections, and if there’s no improvement within 48 hours, a COVID-19 test is recommended.

Currently, testing facilities are available at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Mayo Hospital. The NMC is also planning to reopen COVID-19 testing centers at its hospitals soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement