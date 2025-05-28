Nagpur flyers to get seamless travel to Manchester, Amsterdam via Mumbai from July

Advertisement



Nagpur: International travel from Nagpur is set to get a significant boost, with passengers soon able to fly to Manchester and Amsterdam on a single booking, thanks to a new connecting flight arrangement by IndiGo Airlines. The seamless service, routed through Mumbai, is expected to roll out from July 1, according to sources at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Under the new plan, travellers departing from Nagpur will be able to book end-to-end tickets to the two European cities, simplifying both reservations and baggage handling. The integration also means that immigration checks will be completed at Mumbai Airport, streamlining the process for flyers.

As per the proposed schedule, passengers bound for Manchester will take a late-night domestic flight from Nagpur and catch their onward connection from Mumbai at 4:15 am. Amsterdam-bound travellers will depart Nagpur at 10:35 pm and board their international leg from Mumbai at 5:20 am, following a layover of around 4 to 5 hours.

Currently, Nagpur lacks direct air connectivity to Europe. This single-PNR service is seen as a step toward bridging that gap, offering the city’s growing base of international flyers a more convenient and coordinated travel option.

Airport authorities believe the initiative will not only ease the travel experience but also bolster Nagpur’s reputation as a rising aviation hub in central India.

