Maid steals diamond rings to fulfil dream wedding fantasy; nabbed along with lover in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maria dreamed of a fairy-tale wedding — glittering diamonds, dazzling rings, and a life of love. But her dream turned into a crime story that ended with her and her boyfriend behind bars.

In a dramatic case that unfolded in the Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police arrested 30-year-old Maria Surya Rao Sukka, a domestic help, and her lover Pawan Bhaskar Bargujar (30) from Nashik, for stealing two expensive diamond rings from her employer’s home. The stolen rings, police confirmed, have been recovered.

Maria, originally from West Bengal but currently living in Vinayak Nagar, had been working for over a year at the home of Nupur Anirudh Aggarwal in Kadbi Chowk. On May 17, Nupur’s family left for their village, leaving her alone at home with her infant. Maria was called in to assist with childcare.

Little did Nupur know that the trusted house help she left her baby with harboured dreams of walking down the aisle adorned with the same diamond rings she admired during casual conversations. On the night of May 18, Maria allegedly stole the two precious rings and vanished the next day.

When Nupur discovered the theft on May 19, she reviewed CCTV footage — and there was Maria, caught in the act. A complaint was promptly lodged at the Jaripatka Police Station.

Using technical surveillance and location tracking, police traced Maria to her native village in West Bengal. A police team, including women officers, travelled there, arrested her, and brought her back to Nagpur on transit remand.

During interrogation, Maria confessed to handing over the stolen rings to her boyfriend Pawan. Acting swiftly, police then arrested Pawan in Nashik and recovered the diamond rings.

Police are now investigating whether the couple had pre-planned the theft or seized the opportunity impulsively. Either way, Maria’s dream wedding may be on indefinite hold — replaced by court hearings and jail time.