Nagpur Metro orders from China almost complete ” : Mahametro MD Dixit

Nagpur: Since Unlock this dynamic man is already on the move. Flying between Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai. There are many projects on the anvil, hampered suddenly by Covid 19 and Lockdowns #1, 2 and 3.

” Yes, all work had come to a complete stand still during lockdown period. But we have begun with renewed vigour and enthusiasm, despite problems like just 1/5th labour – of requirement- being available. ”

WE SHOULD BE COMPLETELY BACK ON TRACK IN 2 MONTHS.

In Nagpur R4 i.e CA road rail playing complete, R 2, Kamptee road work begun again.

When will metro begin playing again?

” We are waiting for Directive from government. We are prepared. ”

HOW WILL BAN OF IMPORT ON GOODS FROM CHINA AFFECT NAGPUR METRO ?

” Thankfully, 90% of the order is already complete. The rest 10% is already cleared from their end.”

Brijesh Dixit doesn’t expect the Service after Sales to be affected either. ” We are dealing with professionals, I don’t anticipate any problems” he said candidly.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF OTHER NMC PROJECTS LIKE BEAUTIFICATION OF FUTALA ROAD?

” That work has slowed down expectedly, but as soon as funds are released it will re start. We shall definitely conclude it at soonest possible.”

HOW IS HE PERSONALLY DEALING WITH COVID THREAT?

” By being very, very careful and following all precautions! It is a sinister and invisible enemy, we have to be ever vigilant. ”

But on the plus side Dixit feels that Indians have very good immunity. ” It has already been proved.”

” Also, I would like to say that mathematically speaking, our Recovery rates are looking up, we shall see flattening of the curve soon.”

I am optimistic that by July we shall be in a good place.

” But don’t take Covid lightly. TAKE GREAT CARE, is my request to all.”

Dr Brijesh Dixit in conversation with Sunita Mudaliar- Ex Editor Nagpur Today