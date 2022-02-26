Nagpur reports 45 fresh Covid cases, no death; active cases at 373

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday reported 45 fresh cases and zero death attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 156 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 18 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 22 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total five cases reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,77,425 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,334. The sum of 5,66,718 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 98.14% while active cases dropped to 373.