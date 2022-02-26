CSIR-NEERI to hold webinar on ‘Integrated Approach for Sustainable Environment’

Nagpur: CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will organize a webinar on ‘Integrated Approach for Sustainable Environment’ on 28th February 2022 at 11.30 am as part of the National Science Day Celebration.

This webinar aims to provide the insight, tools and practical guidance for developing a strategic and integrated approach to sustainability.Shri P S Narayan, Global Head – Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Limited, Dr.-Ing. Sreenivasan Ramaswami, Assistant Professor, Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Dr. Swarup Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Policy and Management Studies, TERISchool of Advanced Studies, New Delhi will join this webinar as Guest Speakers.

Dr. Atul Vaidya, Director, CSIR-NEERIinformed that CSIR-NEERI celebrates National Science Day every year to highlight the contribution of environmental science and engineering to mankind. This webinar will be broadcast live on the face book and YouTube pages of CSIR-NEERI.