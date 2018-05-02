Nagpur reports 385 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases at 3,704

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday detected 385 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases taking the cumulative number to 1,03,624.

In the day 9 people succumbed to the infection taking the total of fatality to 3429 From the total deaths 2428 deaths from the city and 575 from rural and rest 426 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stands at 3704 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Also 401 persons became free of the infection in the day taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 96,509 (including 54,659 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 93.11%.