Nagpur reports 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death, active cases at 155

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported 20 fresh cases and one deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 14 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,089.

Out of total 20 new cases, 11 were from the city while nine belonged to the rural area. While one death was reported from Nagpur Municipal limit. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,290 while the number of deaths rose to 9,032.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 155 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.08%.

It is pertinent to mention that in a bid to to break the chain of transmission of the COVID 19 virus and tackle the threat of the Delta Plus Variant and Third wave in the Second Capital of the State, the District Collector Ravindra Thackeray on Friday has decided to extend Level 3 restrictions in Nagpur district. The restrictions will be remain enforce from July 12 to July 19.