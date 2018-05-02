Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021
    Nagpur reports 14 fresh Covid cases, zero death, active cases at 152

    Nagpur: The restrictions imposed by administration tend to prove effective in Second Capital of the State, Nagpur district again reported zero Covid death and significant drop in fresh Covid-19 cases.

    A total 14 people tested positive on Monday, of which 11 patients were from the city and three from rural areas. In the day, a total 26 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,026.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,209 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,031.

    In the day 26 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,68,026. Following which recovery rate has improved to 98.08%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 152 including asymptomatic cases.

