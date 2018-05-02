Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Nagpur: Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Jaripatka

    Nagpur: A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by group of armed robbers in Jaripatka, the police said on Monday.
    According to the police, the incident was reported from Anvi Jewellers under Jaripatka Police Station on Monday afternoon. Some miscreants wearing face masks entered the shop and threatened the owner at gunpoint. The accused later decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth rupees lakh.
    A squad of Jaripatka Police has rushed to the spot. Cops have registered an offence and searching for accused using CCTV assistance.
    Trending In Nagpur
    Mishap menace: Trucks killed 102 persons in Nagpur in 15 months: RTI reply
    Mishap menace: Trucks killed 102 persons in Nagpur in 15 months: RTI reply
    Know Your Police Station: Rana Pratap Nagar
    Know Your Police Station: Rana Pratap Nagar
    नागपुर शहर के राणा प्रताप नगर पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के राणा प्रताप नगर पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145