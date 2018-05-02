Nagpur: Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by group of armed robbers in Jaripatka, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Anvi Jewellers under Jaripatka Police Station on Monday afternoon. Some miscreants wearing face masks entered the shop and threatened the owner at gunpoint. The accused later decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth rupees lakh.

A squad of Jaripatka Police has rushed to the spot. Cops have registered an offence and searching for accused using CCTV assistance.