“Govt can’t process in extra constitutional way, thus following PM Modi, BJP Prez’s instructions I become Dy CM of Maharashtra,” Devendra Fadnavis

“Despite the landslide victory in previous election, people of Maharashtra were robbed of their mandate. I’m not fond of power. I was just unstable due to the roadblocks created by unnatural alliance of MVA Government in the growth of Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the unconditional support and love he had received from Nagpurians throughout this journey.

Earlier in the day, Nagpurians along with the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave rousing welcome to its leader, Fadnavis who arrived in city, first time, after taking oath as Dy CM of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis reached Nagpur at 10 am at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. BJP volunteers were present at the airport in large numbers to greet their leader.

Fadnavis garland the statue of Dr Hedgewar at Hedgewar Square near airport. He, then proceeded towards Trikoni Park, Dharampeth in a scooter and car rally. Every square on his path had decoration. The roads were riddled with hoardings welcoming Fadnavis. BJP has already put hoardings on display at various squares.

