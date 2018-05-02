Nagpur reports 1276 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths; active cases cross 11K mark



Nagpur: The Nagpur District on Monday detected 1,276 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), besides, 11 people succumbed to the virus borne disease in the day.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,59,005 while the number of deaths rose 4,401.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 237 were from rural areas and 1037 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, seven were reported from Nagpur city, 3 deaths were registered from outside the district, while one casualty was reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 11,076 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 1039 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,43,528 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 90.27%.