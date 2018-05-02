Directionless Budget – Dipen Agrawal

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) reacting to state budget presented by Ajitdada Pawar the DCM & FM of Maharashtra, said that FM has missed the opportunity to solace the business community still going through hard times due to never ending Covid-19 restrictions.

Traders were earnestly waiting for some announcements regarding ease of doing business & Make in Maharashtra initiative also industry was eagerly hoping for electricity duty exemption policy. Common man is also disappointed to find no relief is given on daily raising fuel prices. Everyone is disheartened, particularly the Vidharbha nothing new was announced for it in this budget.

FM’s announcement regarding development of religious places will have a positive effect on Religious tourism but the same will take time.

Similarly 1% discount in stamp duty if residential property is registered in the name of a female family member is welcomed as it was a gift by FM on International women’s day to women of the state it would be better if commercial properties are also included in the discount, added Dipen Agarwal.