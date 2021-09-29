Nagpur reports 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases at 81

Nagpur: On Tuesday, 10 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur district while 11 people recovered. With the latest update, the active count now stands at 85 in the district.

Out of total cases, Nagpur city witnessed seven cases while one case was reported from rural area and two cases were from outside the district. Meanwhile, nobody died of coronavirus in Nagpur district on Tuesday as well. With these, cumulative death count stood at 10,120.

With the fresh updates the cumulative of positive cases reached to 4,93,288. Of the cumulative cases 6,847 persons who tested positive are not the residents of Nagpur district.

The recovery rate of the district stands at 97.93%.