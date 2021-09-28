MSME Forum organizes Webinar on “Industrial Opportunities in Bamboo Sector”

on Thursday, 29th September 2021 on Virtual

MSME Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Industrial Opportunities in Bamboo Sector” on Thursday, 29th September 2021 from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm on Virtual platform.

Dr. Ram Narayan Pandey is an expert faculty of Bamboo cultivation and its supply chain management.

Sanjay Singh is an Expert in Industrializing Bamboo & Wood. He will share his views and insights about how Bamboo can be used commercially and industrial opportunities in this sector.

For details contact VIA : 0712-2561211 or Girish Deodhar, Chairman of VIA MSME Forum (9822228474) or Amogh Tijare – Executive Officer VIA (9561061991)

The Program is open for all and to know about opportunities in the Bamboo Sector from the renowned speakers, kindly join the zoom Meeting ID 85269134068

Industrialists, and aspiring Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says press note issued by Girish Deodhar, Chairman of MSME Forum.