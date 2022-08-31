Nagpur reported no rape-cum-murder in 2021: NCRB report

Advertisement

Nagpur: In 278 horrifying incidents of sexual predator killing his victim, total 287 women were killed in murder with rape/gang rape cases, states data tabled by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for year 2021. While Maharashtra reported 23 such incidents with 23 instances of murder with rape/gang rape, Nagpur and Pune witnessed zero cases of such heinous crime, under Metropolitan Cities Categories i.e. above 2 Million Population.

A total of 31,677 incidents of rape were registered across India in 2021. Rajasthan (6,337) witnessed the maximum rape (Section 376 of IPC) in the country. Madhya Pradesh (2,947) came a distant second with less than half the numbers, while Uttar Pradesh (2,845) was the third worst followed by Maharashtra (2,496).

A total of 43,414 cases of crime against women were registered during 2021, showing an increase of 22.9% over 2020 (35,331 cases), the NCRB report stated. The NCRB report also noted that, “Majority of cases under crime against women were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or his Relatives’ (33.0%) followed by ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (20.0%), ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (17.5%), and ‘Rape’ (7.4%).”

A total of 19,055 cases of crime against children were registered during 2021, showing an increase in registration by 26.7% over 2020 (15,043 cases). In percentage terms, crime heads reporting majority of cases under ‘Crime Against Children’ were kidnapping & abduction (56.6%) followed by Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (30.8%).

