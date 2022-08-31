ST bus overturns at Katol Naka as tanker jumps traffic single in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Jumping single of a tanker proved costly for the passengers travelling in ST bus, as the public transport vehicle overturned near Katol Naka here, on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

According to police sources, the ST bus, carrying around 15 passengers, was on its way to Second Capital of the State when a recklessly driver truck reportedly jumped Katol Naka single at around 10.30 am. In a bid to avert collision with the tanker, the ST bus driver reported turned the vehicle, as a result it overturned on a divider.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Gittikhadan Police Station rushed to the spot and rescued all the passengers to safety. All passengers survived the incident with some sustained minor injuries, informed PI Dhere.

Advertisement

Cops have booked accused tanker driver in this connection. Further investigations are on, he said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement