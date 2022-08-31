Video: Ganpati idol stands to shower blessings on devotees after feet are touched!

Advertisement

Nagpur: Every year, hundreds of unique Ganesh idols grab attention, during 10-days-long Ganeshotsav. While some idols give social message, other prefer cinematic offerings while making an idol. One such innovative idol has been grabbing such attention online where God of wisdom and prosperity, can be seen getting up and actually blessing devotees if feets are touched!

A video from Satara, has taken down social media by storm for its astonishing Ganpati idol. The idol, supported by hydraulic mechanism, is actually rising and blessing devotees if its feet are touched.

The Ganesh idol was created by an artist in Satara district of Maharashtra. The Ganpati idol has been made by one of the artists of Jila Satara Maharashtra. When you touch its feet, the idol stands and puts right hand forward to bless.

Watch video here:

