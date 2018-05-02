Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, May 27th, 2020

    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death

    Nagpur: A Satranjipura based man succumbed to the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) while seven others reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease on Wednesday. Out of seven three belonged to city’s Mominpura hot-spot, while one each from Saoner, Naik talav, Bangladesh and Hansapuri.

    With the latest development, the cases of Corona Virus have surged to 440. Though, over 344 patients have successfully treated with the disease, the global pandemic has also claimed nine lives in the Second Capital of the State.

    In pics: First flight takes off from Nagpur, as operation resume after two months
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    नागपुरात येणा-या प्रवाशांना १४ दिवस ‘होम क्वारंटाईन’ राहणे बंधनकारक
    ‘ मुद्रास चैरिटेबल सोसाइटी ‘ बनी गरीबों और जरुरतमंदो का सहारा
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
