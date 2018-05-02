Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death

Nagpur: A Satranjipura based man succumbed to the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) while seven others reportedly tested positive for the virus borne disease on Wednesday. Out of seven three belonged to city’s Mominpura hot-spot, while one each from Saoner, Naik talav, Bangladesh and Hansapuri.

With the latest development, the cases of Corona Virus have surged to 440. Though, over 344 patients have successfully treated with the disease, the global pandemic has also claimed nine lives in the Second Capital of the State.