COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut

The COVID-19 pandemic in Nagpur has probably entered the “community spread” phase which is a very dangerous and serious situation, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said a jumbo hospital with 1,000 oxygenated beds will come up in Lloyds Steel campus in Wardha city, about 76 km from here.

He said the Llyod facility has 260 metric tonnes of oxygen.

On Monday, Nagpur district reported 6,364 new COVID-19 cases while 113 patients died, which is the highest toll in a single day.

Nagpur’s caseload is 3,29,470 while the count of fatalities is 6,386, a health official said, adding that the district has 70,397 active cases while 2,52,687 patients have recovered so far.

“The pandemic situation in Nagpur has become very dangerous and serious. It can be said that it is the community spread situation,” the minister said.

On the status of medical oxygen in Nagpur, the minister said the city received only one truck carrying (liquid) oxygen on Sunday.

“Rather than transferringoxygen from Lloyds steel campus to hospitals in Nagpur, a 1000-oxygenated bed jumbo hospital will be set up there and patients needing oxygen will be sent there from Nagpur. In the first phase, 200 beds will be set up immediately,” Raut said.



