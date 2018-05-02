Nagpur records 3720 +ve cases, 47 deaths in past 24 hours

Nagpur: In a kind of solace, the Nagpur District recorded the lesser number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths as well on Saturday (April 3).

The district witnessed 3720 positive cases while the death toll was 47 in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, a whopping 4108 positive cases and 60 fatalities were reported on a single day Friday in Nagpur district.

Of the 3720 positive cases, Nagpur city recorded 2589 cases while 1126 cases were in rural parts. Five cases were from outside Nagpur district. The number of cumulative active patients stood at 40,820 till to date. In all, 15,593 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.





