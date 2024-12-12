Nagpur recorded as Maharashtra’s coldest city; minimum temperature dips to 9.8°C.

Advertisement













Nagpur: With the fading impact of Cyclone Mandous, winter has firmly gripped Nagpur and the Vidarbha region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8°C on Thursday, marking the coldest day of the season so far.

Among all districts in Vidarbha, Nagpur and Gondia emerged as the coldest, with the chill forcing residents to don warm clothing even during the day. The region has been experiencing a significant drop in temperatures over the past five days.

The cold wave’s effect is evident as Nagpur’s mercury dipped below 10°C, a rarity for this time of year. On Thursday, the city officially recorded Maharashtra’s lowest temperature, earning it the title of the state’s coldest city.

This spell of biting cold has locals gearing up for more frigid days ahead, as meteorologists forecast a continued dip in temperatures across the region.