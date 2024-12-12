Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha’s Box Cricket Tournament to be held on December 15

Advertisement













The Steel and Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha has organized a Box Cricket Tournament on Sunday, 15 December 2024 for members associated with the Iron and Hardware business from Vidarbha. The tournament will be held in Battle Ground, Bhandara Road, near Harihar Mandir. The main sponsor of this tournament is SAIL NEX STRUCTURES (Steel Authority of India). The tournament will be inaugurated at 8:00 am on Sunday, 15/12/2024.

A total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament: 1) SAIL Team 2) Bhagwati Strikers 3) Steel Warriors 4) Sawariya Superkings 5) Metal Players 6) Fortune TMT 7) Sundar Strikers and 8) METAFENCE. The eight teams will play 12 league matches thereafter 2 semi-final & final match will be played.

Honorary Secretary of the Chamber Dinesh P. Aggarwal said that after the finals, the prize distribution of the tournament will be done by the President of the Chamber and the Branch Manager of SAIL. Chamber President Rajesh Sarda has called upon all the members to participate in the tournament and cheer the players.

All the executive members and especially the convener and co-convener of the sports committee, Anand Rander and Mukul Agarwal, have strived hard for the success of the box cricket tournament, informs a press release issued by the Steel and Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha.