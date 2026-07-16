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Nagpur: Nagpur Police have registered two separate rape cases in the Nandanvan and Kalamna police station limits, involving allegations of false promises of marriage, blackmail and repeated sexual assault. One of the accused has been arrested, while investigations are underway in both cases.

Nandanvan Case: Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation on Promise of Marriage

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In the first case, a 23-year-old woman from the Tajbag area approached Nandanvan Police alleging that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted after being promised marriage.

According to the complaint, she met the accused, Hamza Khan, at AIIMS Hospital while accompanying her grandmother for medical treatment. Their friendship later developed into a relationship, and the accused allegedly convinced her to live with him in a rented accommodation by assuring her that he would marry her.

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The complainant alleged that the accused repeatedly had sexual relations with her and also took ₹2 lakh from her. The alleged offences reportedly took place between February 20, 2025, and July 15, 2026. Nandanvan Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Kalamna Case: Married Woman Alleges Blackmail and Repeated Sexual Assault

In the second case, a 40-year-old married woman filed a complaint against Mangesh Dhawale, alleging that he sexually exploited her after promising marriage.

According to the FIR, the two became acquainted in 2022 and later entered into a relationship. The accused allegedly took the woman to a noodles factory on February 5, 2024, where he established physical relations with her and allegedly recorded obscene photos and videos without her consent.

The woman further alleged that the accused later blackmailed her by threatening to send the images and videos to her children and family members. Using these threats, he allegedly continued to sexually assault her, including at an OYO hotel in the Kalamna area, until July 15, 2026.

Police have arrested the accused in the Kalamna case and further investigation is in progress.

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