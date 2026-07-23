Nagpur Man Arrested in Marriage Promise Rape Case

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Nagpur: A 37-year-old woman has accused a man of repeatedly sexually assaulting her on the false promise of marriage and later threatening to leak her private photographs and videos after refusing to marry her. The Kalamna Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman had known the accused since 2009, and their acquaintance later developed into a relationship. She alleged that the accused repeatedly established physical relations with her after promising marriage.

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The complainant further alleged that the accused later refused to marry her and threatened to circulate her private photos and videos recorded during their relationship.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Kalamna Police registered a case against Chandrashekhar Ramesh Kirpane under relevant provisions related to rape and criminal intimidation. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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