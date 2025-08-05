Nagpur Range Police Hold Review Meet to Tackle Crime, Drug Offenses

Advertisement



Nagpur: A high-level review meeting focused on crime control, law and order, and the implementation of new legal provisions was conducted under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Mr. Nikhil Gupta. The meeting took place at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur, and was attended by key officials from the Nagpur Police Range.

Present at the meeting were Special Inspector General of Police (Nagpur Range) Mr. Sandeep Patil, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. Harsh Poddar, Bhandara SP Mr. Nurul Hasan, Chandrapur SP Mr. Mummaka Sudarshan, Wardha SP Mr. Anurag Jain, Additional SP of Nagpur Rural Mr. Anil Mhaske, along with inspectors from the Special Branch and Local Crime Branch of various districts. Senior officers from Bhandara, Chandrapur, Nagpur Rural, and Wardha also joined via video conferencing.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The review covered the current state of crime and law enforcement across the Nagpur Range. Commendation was given to all districts for their performance in returning recovered stolen property to victims, expediting case resolutions, and achieving high conviction rates.

Special appreciation was extended for the effective use of Sections 111 and 112 of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code), with Nagpur Range being recognized as a leader in timely disposal of applications and petitions.

Emphasizing the importance of zero tolerance toward drug-related crimes, Mr. Gupta stated, “If we are to build a developed India and Maharashtra, we must adopt a policy of zero tolerance for drug offenses.” The Bhandara Police received particular praise for their exemplary action under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Officials were also congratulated for their efforts to ensure that seized property is returned to complainants at the earliest possible time.

The meeting served not only as a crime control review but also as a platform to evaluate the overall effectiveness of policing strategies. Several positive developments were discussed, setting a strategic direction for future law enforcement policies in the region.