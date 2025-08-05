Ajni’s cable-stayed bridge takes shape, but opening pushed to Feb 2026

Advertisement



Nagpur: After years of planning and a slow start marred by design changes and approvals, work on Nagpur’s ambitious Rs 332-crore twin cable-stayed bridges at Ajni has finally picked up pace. However, commuters will have to wait longer for relief from traffic snarls, the first bridge, originally slated to open in October 2025, will now be commissioned only by February 2026.

The project, being executed by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC or MahaRail), aims to replace the 125-year-old British-era Ajni Railway Overbridge (RoB), which has long outlived its utility. The new six-lane structure, designed on the lines of the iconic Ram Jhula near Nagpur’s main railway station, promises not just smoother traffic but also an architectural landmark with illuminated pylons and theme lighting.

MahaRail’s Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal said the delay was inevitable. “The design, prepared by a Taiwan-based firm and vetted by IIT Mumbai, required multiple approvals due to overlapping infrastructure projects in the area. We are now confident of opening the first bridge by February 2026,” he said, adding that the bridge will feature “eye-catching illumination” and dedicated selfie points on pedestrian footpaths.

The existing Ajni RoB, located between Ajni and Khapri railway stations on the Nagpur-Wardha section, has been a bottleneck for years, struggling to cope with rising traffic from South and Central Nagpur. Once complete, the twin bridges are expected to drastically cut congestion and improve connectivity.

Despite the challenges, MahaRail claims “remarkable progress” on the site. The connecting beam is ready, a 52-metre-high pylon is under construction, and 90% of steel girder fabrication is complete at the casting yard. These girders will soon be transported to Ajni for installation. Notably, traffic diversions are not required, as the project is being executed in two phases.

“The foundation work between operational railway lines was extremely challenging, but we’ve overcome major hurdles,” the agency said in a statement. “This bridge will not just ease travel but redefine Nagpur’s skyline.”