Nagpur Rallies in Support of BJP Leader, Demands Hindi-Speaking Representation

Advertisement

In Nagpur, supporters of BJP leader Daya Shankar Tiwari gathered at Gittikhadan Square, rallying for greater political representation for the Hindi-speaking community. The demonstrators emphasized their demand for the inclusion of Hindi-speaking candidates in the city’s political arena, asserting that the community deserves an opportunity to represent both Nagpur and their shared interests.

Protesters voiced their frustration that, despite a large Hindi-speaking voter base of over 750,000, political parties have not nominated a single Hindi-speaking candidate in any assembly constituency over the past decade. Supporters of Tiwari stressed that they expect a BJP ticket for their leader, or they would consider voting ‘NOTA’ (None of the Above) as a form of protest in the upcoming election.

Today’s Rate Fri 25 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 97100 /- Platinum 44000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

With rising calls for Tiwari’s candidacy and mounting support, the BJP faces internal pressure to address the community’s concerns about fair representation.

Advertisement