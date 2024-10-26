Ban on Beam Lights Near Nagpur Airport: Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli Issues Orders

Advertisement

Nagpur:The use of beam lights has been restricted around the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport area in Nagpur. Deputy Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli issued the directive, citing aviation safety concerns.

The restriction, enforced under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code 2023, will be effective from October 29, 2024, to December 27, 2024, within a 15-kilometer radius of the airport. This measure aims to prevent potential disruptions to airport operations caused by bright beams directed skyward, which have been identified as a possible hazard by pilots.

Today’s Rate Fri 25 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 97100 /- Platinum 44000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the order, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., individuals and event organizers are prohibited from using high-intensity beam lights directed toward the sky. Violators may face penalties under Section 223 of the Indian Civil Code 2023, along with other applicable laws. The police department emphasized that this measure is crucial to ensure the safety of all flights, including commercial and defense aircraft, operating in and out of the airport.

Advertisement