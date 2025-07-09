Nagpur Rains: Heavy Monsoon Showers Disrupt City Life, Key Underpasses Submerged

Advertisement



Nagpur: The monsoon has gained momentum in Nagpur, causing widespread disruption across the city. Continuous heavy rainfall, which began late Tuesday night, persisted through Wednesday morning, leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas.

Several roads have turned into virtual ponds due to the downpour, severely affecting traffic movement. Notably, the Narendra Nagar underpass and the newly constructed Somalwada underpass (RUB) were submerged under more than five feet of water. As a precaution, Nagpur Police closed both routes to traffic.

Rain has been lashing Nagpur since Sunday, and the intensity increased Tuesday night, continuing unabated into Wednesday. Areas including Padole Chowk, Shankar Nagar, Gittikhadan, Hingna Road, and Medical Chowk are facing significant waterlogging, causing inconvenience for commuters and motorists.

Newly Built Somalwada Underpass Also Flooded

Just like previous years, the Narendra Nagar underpass was submerged once again. Additionally, the newly constructed Somalwada RUB has also been heavily waterlogged. Around 4 to 5 feet of water accumulated in both underpasses, forcing authorities to barricade and shut down parts of the affected routes to prevent mishaps.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Administration on High Alert

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and district administration have deployed rescue teams in flood-prone areas. Reports also indicate that overflowing drains have led to water entering several homes in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, warning of continued rainfall over the next 24 hours.

