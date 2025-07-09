Nagpur Logs 202.4 mm Rainfall in 24 Hours, Highest in Vidarbha; Floods Trigger Rescue Operations

Advertisement



Nagpur: The monsoon gained full momentum in Nagpur on Tuesday, with the city recording 202.4 mm of rainfall within 24 hours — the highest in the Vidarbha region so far this season. The incessant rain left large parts of the city and nearby rural areas waterlogged, disrupting normal life and triggering rescue operations in flood-affected zones.

According to official data, this is the heaviest single-day rainfall recorded in Nagpur this season, surpassing figures from across Vidarbha. The downpour caused widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas, transforming city roads into streams and severely affecting vehicular movement.

Rescue Operations in Hudkeshwar and Vihirgaon

Rising water levels in residential zones prompted the deployment of emergency response teams. On Wednesday morning, six people — including women and children — were rescued from flood-affected homes in Hudkeshwar and Vihirgaon.

Teams from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Department responded swiftly, transporting stranded residents to safer locations before water levels could rise further.

Flood Situation Extends to Rural Areas

The flood situation was not confined to city limits. Rural regions in Nagpur district, particularly Savner Tehsil, witnessed similar conditions. Heavy rains caused the Chandrabhaga and Kolar rivers to overflow, submerging bridges and cutting off key road connections.

In Brahmapuri village, the Chandrabhaga river bridge was closed after water began flowing over it. Similarly, Kolar river submerged the bridge near Patansawangi, halting traffic on the Nagpur-Patan road. Additionally, the Aam river near Virkhandi overflowed, resulting in water passing over the bridge and isolating nearby villages.

Authorities on High Alert

Municipal and district authorities are on high alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and surrounding districts, forecasting more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Emergency teams remain stationed in vulnerable areas, while residents are being urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas near rivers and water channels.

Impact on Daily Life

From road closures and traffic congestion to flooded homes and power cuts, the rains have significantly impacted daily life in Nagpur. Educational institutions remain shut, and many areas are reporting drainage overflow, leading to sanitation concerns.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and further updates will be issued based on the evolving weather conditions.