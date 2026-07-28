Nagpur Schools, Colleges, Anganwadis to Remain Closed on July 29 Amid Heavy Rain Alert

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Nagpur: In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for Nagpur district from July 28 to July 30, 2026, the Nagpur district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday, July 29, as a precautionary measure.

According to the order issued by Nagpur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad, the district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the alert period. As of 2:30 pm on July 28, Nagpur city had already recorded 108 mm of rainfall, while several parts of the district witnessed intense showers.

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The administration stated that if the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall materializes, there is a possibility of flash flood-like situations developing in several areas on July 29. To ensure the safety of students and prevent any untoward incidents arising from heavy rains or emergency situations, a holiday has been declared.

The order has been issued under the powers vested in the District Collector under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the relevant Maharashtra Government circular authorizing district collectors to declare school holidays during emergencies.

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The holiday will apply to all government and private Anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and coaching classes located in:

Nagpur city (including Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits)

Nagpur Rural Taluka

Hingna Taluka

Kamptee (Kamthi) Taluka

The administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

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