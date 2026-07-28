Published On : Tue, Jul 28th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

AIIMS Nagpur Boosts Urology Care with Advanced Diagnostic Facility

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Nagpur: The Department of Urology at AIIMS Nagpur has established a state-of-the-art Video Urodynamics Laboratory equipped with Electromyography (EMG) and Urethral Pressure Profilometry (UPP), marking a significant advancement in the diagnosis and management of complex urinary disorders.

The advanced facility was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Prashant P. Joshi, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Nagpur, in the presence of Dr. Nilesh Nagdeve, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Rasika Gadkari, Dean (Academics); Dr. Siddharth Dubhashi, Dean (Student Welfare); Dr. Chandrakant Munjewar, Associate Professor and In-charge of the Department of Urology, along with other dignitaries.

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Video Urodynamics is considered the most advanced investigation for evaluating bladder function. The test combines pressure measurements with real-time X-ray imaging, allowing doctors to assess both the anatomy and function of the bladder and urethra simultaneously.

The facility also includes Electromyography (EMG), which evaluates the coordination of the pelvic floor muscles and urinary sphincter, and Urethral Pressure Profilometry (UPP), which measures urethral function. These advanced diagnostic tools help specialists accurately identify complex urinary disorders and develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

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According to AIIMS Nagpur, the new laboratory will significantly enhance patient care by providing comprehensive bladder function assessment under one roof, strengthening the institute’s capabilities in advanced urological diagnostics and treatment.

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