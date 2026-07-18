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Nagpur: After enduring nearly nine days of intense humidity and scorching sunshine, residents of Nagpur finally got relief on Friday as cloudy skies and light showers brought down temperatures significantly across the city.

The weather remained pleasant throughout the day with overcast conditions and intermittent drizzle in several parts of Nagpur. Evening showers further improved conditions, while cool winds provided much-needed relief from the persistent heat and humidity.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s maximum temperature dropped sharply from 36.2°C on Thursday to 29.2°C on Friday, marking a decline of nearly 7°C in just one day. The temperature remained 5.1°C below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.0°C, while rainfall measured 0.4 mm until 5:30 PM.

The weather department has forecast similar conditions over the next few days. Light rain is expected on July 18 and 19, while cloudy skies are likely to prevail on July 20 and 21. There is also a possibility of light rainfall on July 22 and 23.

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Weather Snapshot

Details Data Maximum Temperature 29.2°C Departure from Normal -5.1°C Minimum Temperature 25.0°C Rainfall till 5:30 PM 0.4 mm

Forecast for Coming Days

Date Forecast July 18 Light Rain July 19 Light Rain July 20 Cloudy July 21 Cloudy July 22 Chance of Light Rain July 23 Chance of Light Rain

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