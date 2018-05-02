Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Dec 26th, 2019

Nagpur Railway Station to get Rs 412 crore facelift

Nagpur: The Railway Administration has approved modernisation of four Railway Stations including Nagpur Railway Station on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The other three railway stations are Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati (in Gujarat). Tenders for the necessary work have been floated.

The Indian Railways, following the footsteps of airports, is all set to levy charges for using railway platforms. The charges would be called the User Development Fee (UDF) and will be used for the development and modernisation of the railway platforms. While flying through Indian airports, users have to pay something called Airport Development Charges (ADC), funds collected through which are used for the development and maintenance of airports.

For modernisation and development of facilitities at Nagpur Railway Station, total Rs 412 crore would be spent from PPP scheme. Out of this amount, Rs 372 crore have been earmarked for redevelopment station building and Rs 40 crore for other facilities. After sanctioning of tenders, the private firm would be given rights to recover ‘development fee’ for a period of 99 years. According to an official, the period for modernisation of Nagpur Railway Station would be completed within four and a half years. After completion of the work, ‘user fee’ will be recovered. As of now, the amount of ‘user fee’ has not been fixed.

According to reports, passengers boarding or deboarding trains at Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati will have to pay the UDF, which will also be applicable on those who enter a railway station platform to see off or receive a passenger. However, thus far it has not been decided how much UDF is to be levied for either case.

