Published On : Thu, Dec 26th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

BJP govt trying to bring NRC in garb of NPR: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of bringing the National Register of Citizens in the garb of the National Population Register and claimed that questions related to the NRC will be asked in the pre-test forms for the NPR.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said his party will oppose the government if it tries to link the NPR with the NRC and alleged that it infringes upon the citizens’ right to privacy.

“The BJP government is trying to bring the NRC in the garb of the NPR. The BJP government wants to polarise the society,” he said. He added that the questions asked in the NPR pre-test questionnaire are not required for the exercise. PTI

