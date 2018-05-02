Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club

Nagpur: As every year, this year also Gondwana Club organised ‘Christmas Bash’ for its members. City’s well known businessmen, politicians and other prominent personalities graced the occasion and cherished the moment.

The jingling of bells and the impeccably adorable decorations at every corner of Gondwana Club indicated the onset of Christmas Eve.The lawn was beautifully decorated with vivid balloons, flowers, jingle bells, and a huge white Christmas Tree. And the most wanted person of the party, ‘Santa Claus,’ was also spotted shaking his hand and distributing chocolates to the kids.

While the gorgeous ladies graced the occasion with their fancy outfit including gowns, one piece and suits, the men preferred to be casual in T-shirts and shirts to enjoy the bash to the fullest. It has been clearely observed that no one were back to match the theme of Red and White.

Lots of food stalls, cocktail stalls and kids zone added flavour to the yearly party. Children were busy in playing games and enjoying the moment.

The overall party was hot red and everyone had mouth watering lunch with non-vegetarian dishes and some Christmas specialties.

– Farhan Kazi

– Pics By Rajesh Bansod